Cameron Crowe is celebrating fatherhood once again!

The 67-year-old 'Jerry Maguire' director welcomed his third child, a baby girl named Vivienne Marie Crowe, on November 4. This is Crowe's first child with his girlfriend, Anais Smith. Smith shared the joyful news and their first photos of baby Vivienne on Instagram on Sunday, November 10.

"Welcome to the world, Vivienne Marie Crowe (11.04.24) 🎀🩷🐦‍⬛," Smith, 40, captioned her post.

"In just one week, you've already added so much love and happiness to our lives with your joy, curiosity, bright eyes, unforgettable expressions, snuggles and affection. To watch you grow up and navigate this world will be the greatest gift, and your Dad and I will be there to guide you, celebrate you and have fun along the way! We love you!!!!"

Smith's post included a sweet photo of Vivienne lying on a pillow, dressed in a gray polka-dot onesie featuring a fox on the chest and topped with a delicate lace bow headband.

Another touching photo captured Smith in her hospital bed with Vivienne nestled on her chest. Crowe, grinning, knelt beside them, his hand reaching out lovingly toward his girlfriend and newborn daughter. Additional pictures showcased Crowe holding Vivienne, tenderly kissing her forehead, as well as moments of the baby relaxing at home alongside the family's pet dogs.

Back in August, Smith revealed the couple was expecting their first child together. She posted heartwarming baby bump photos on Facebook, including one of Crowe sweetly cradling her belly and another where he kissed her growing bump. In her announcement, Smith wrote, "Baby Crowe is coming this fall." She added, "Our hearts are overflowing with love & gratitude for this next adventure together, as Mom & Dad!"

Later, Smith revealed they were expecting a girl. "We can't wait to meet you, baby girl," she wrote. "You've already added so much color, sunshine, and love to our lives!"

Crowe is also a proud father to twin sons Curtis and William, whom he shares with ex-wife Nancy Crowe, the guitarist for Heart. The twins, born in 2000, were welcomed via surrogate and egg donor.