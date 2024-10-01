Kevin Hart seemingly wants no part of Sean "Diddy" Combs "freak off" parties.

The comedian was questioned outside of LAVO restaurant in West Hollywood last week, where he dodged a question about his links to the embattled music mogul while on a date with his wife Eniko Hart.

According to the 'Daily Mail,' the 45-year-old was asked if he recalled seeing any of the 1000s of bottles of baby oil at Diddy's infamous parties he previously had hosted.

"When I hosted for Diddy? You're asking the wrong person the wrong question," Hart answered. "Wrong person, wrong question," he concluded before heading inside.

The outlet's questioning came after videos of the Philadelphia native went viral of him next to a bathtub at one of Diddy's events.

In the leaked footage obtained by 'Radar Online,' the 'Laugh at Ny Pain' comic was speaking to a camera while holding a microphone next to a scantily-clad woman. The video depicts Hart and another female guest wearing a skimpy bikini.

Hart then unleashes a N-word rant at the camera while standing next to Diddy holding a drink after a girl's hair catches on fire later in the video.

Diddy, 54, was indicted in New York City on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. According to court documents, Diddy allegedly hosted what were described as "freak-offs"- elaborate sex performances - at his residences, keeping around 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant in his Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, properties.

The items, labeled as "Freak Off supplies," were reportedly seized during law enforcement searches of his home in March 2024. The revelation sparked curiosity regarding procuring such quantities, with rumors suggesting that Costco had been the source of the alleged baby oil bulk purchase.

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy's attorney, responded to the unusual attention on the baby oil supply, speaking to 'TMZ' following his client's indictment. He said he wasn't "really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything."

"I don't know what you need 1,000 – one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you'd even need 1,000 for," he added. "He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?"