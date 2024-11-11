Hakeem Adeniji, offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, shared the devastating news of his son's stillbirth just days before his due date.

On November 4, Adeniji posted an emotional video to Instagram, revealing that his and his wife Kayla's first child, Semiu Zade Adeniji, passed away six days before his scheduled arrival.

Through tears, Adeniji explained, "It was the worst moment of my life. Everybody that knows me knows how bad I wanted to be a dad."

In a follow-up post on Monday, November 11, Adeniji shared photos of his family holding baby Semiu in the hospital.

Alongside the images, the NFL offensive lineman reflected on the heartbreak in a heartfelt message written in his notes app. "It's been a little over a week since we lost our boy. There's been anger, sadness, and emptiness," he wrote. "I'll never get to see him grow up, and he'll never get to read his journal I wrote for him. I miss him and I'll miss him every day for the rest of my life."

Adeniji, 26, also expressed his determination to be a father again one day, saying, "When and if I ever get that opportunity again, I'll never take a day for granted. I love my boy and he will live through us."

Kayla shared her own tribute online, describing their son's physical features and the impact he had on their lives.

"He had a head full of curls and his daddy's nose. The softest cheeks and big hands. He will always be my son, and I will always be his mom," she wrote.

On November 7, the couple honored Semiu by watching 'The Lion King,' a movie Adeniji had dreamed of sharing with his son.

Kayla concluded her post, "Until I can hold your hand again son, I love you."