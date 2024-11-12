In a now-deleted TikTok video, 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Chloe Fineman identified Elon Musk as the host who made her and other cast members cry during his 2021 hosting stint.

The revelation follows comments made months ago by fellow 'SNL' cast member Bowen Yang, who admitted a male host once made "multiple cast members cry" due to his harsh feedback on sketches.

Chloe Fineman deleted the video after it was up for a few hours. Luckily I saved it...in it she says Elon Musk did not like her sketch: "You made I, Chloe Fineman burst into tears because I stayed up late writing a sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any... https://t.co/y4BxNSab8j pic.twitter.com/p2RVHQMYuC — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) November 12, 2024

"I'm gonna come out and say at long last that I'm the cast member that he made cry," Fineman said, referencing Musk's dismissive reaction to a sketch. "And he's the host that made someone cry. Maybe there's others."

Fineman, 36, recalled staying up all night to write it, only to be deflated by Musk's criticism.

"I was so excited," she said. "I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny.' "

Musk reportedly reviewed her script, telling her, "I didn't laugh once, not one time."

Fineman's admission came after Musk reacted critically to a clip from Saturday's episode, where Dana Carvey made a surprise appearance impersonating Musk.

SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality.



Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further. @nbcsnl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2024

Musk did not seem to enjoy the most recent episode any more than he enjoyed Fineman's 2021 sketch, which did make it into the show.

"It was fine," Fineman said in the TikTok addressing Musk. "I thought you were really funny in it."

"But you know, have a little manners here, sir!" she concluded.

The 53-year-old businessman responded to Fineman's claims on X, formerly Twitter, by defending his reaction to Fineman's sketch on Tuesday, November 12. In his post, he did not apologize, nor did he confirm or deny that he made her cry.

Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried.



I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so fucking unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!!



But then it worked out in the end 😮‍💨… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2024

"Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs," he wrote. "I was worried."

The SpaceX founder added: "I was like d**n my SNL appearance is going to be so f*****g unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!! But then it worked out in the end."