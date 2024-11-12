A guest at one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged "Freak-Off" parties has hinted that minors may have been present at these events.

Aspiring singer-songwriter Tanea Wallace recounted her experience during the 2018 gathering in the Tubi special 'TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs.'

"I was at one of, I believe to be, one of P. Diddy's 'Freak Offs.' 2018 I went to this 'Freak Off,' " Wallace alleged in the documentary.

Wallace described witnessing individuals she referred to as "little people" at the party, dressed provocatively. "I look to the right of me, and in the corner, I'm looking like, 'Are those midgets?' Because people were over them ... it's people trying to hide what they're doing. They're all huddled up," she said. After a closer look, she clarified, "But no, they weren't [midgets]. They were little people ... I don't want to say too much. They were little people. So, use your common sense."

Wallace claimed that the individuals she observed were allegedly dressed in revealing outfits resembling "little Harajuku Barbies," adorned with red lipstick and a "real sexy" appearance. However, when 'TMZ's' Harvey Levin directly asked if these individuals were minors, Wallace evaded the question, stating, "Getting covered up. Trying to cover up what they were doing ... being admired, being hid. But it's like, what are they doing here because this is a grown party?"

Pressed further on the issue, Wallace implied wrongdoing without explicitly confirming it. "I don't wanna say that I witnessed any of that crazy stuff, but we all have common sense. Little people that's not supposed to be there. It's a shame."

Combs' alleged "Freak-Off" parties are central to a federal indictment. Several individuals have alleged they were drugged and assaulted during these reported gatherings, which often followed major industry events. Combs' attorneys have denied all accusations, asserting, "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."

Currently held at a detention center in Brooklyn, Combs faces charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. The 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.