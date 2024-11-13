John Krasinski was surprised and didn't quite know how to react when he found out that he had been named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.

"Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts."

The 45-year-old superstar told the publication, "Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?'"

"And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."

His wife Emily Blunt's reaction to the exciting news was filled with immense delight. Their two daughters, Hazel and Violet, 10 and 8, respectively, were equally thrilled by the news.

She reportedly suggested that she would decorate their home with the magazine cover if her husband were to win the crown.

"Do we have that on camera? Because that's like a binding contract, I think," Krasinski quipped. "My children will love that ... It won't be weird at all."

Asked if there will be changes in their home now that he got a new title, "I think it's going to make me do more household chores," Krasinski explained.

"After this comes out, she'll be like, 'All right, that means you're going to really earn it here at home.'"

Krasinki starred in the "The Office" from 2005 to 2013 and "Jack Ryan" from 2018 to 2023. In 2018, he starred, produced and directed "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II" in 2020. He is set to co-write and direct "A Quiet Place Part III."

Krasinski starred in, wrote, produced, and directed the movie "IF," which was released early this year. He will also star alongside Natalie Portman in the upcoming film, "Fountain of Youth."

Previous award recipients shared their advice with this year's Sexiest Man Alive.

2015 awardee David Beckham commented, "Don't get carried away! Keep your feet on the ground because you only get it once."

2019 title holder John Legend stated, "Don't take it too seriously, but enjoy it."

"It's an interesting thing to win because you get a lot of love and then you get a lot of questioning like, 'Why did he get it?' Don't read your social media too much, but just enjoy it. It's fun. Just don't take yourself too seriously with it though."

Two-time champ George Clooney, who was named Sexiest Man In 1997 and 2006, quipped, "I feel as if there's a lot of responsibility for a full year, you have to wear that sash."

"It's very uncomfortable after a while."

2004 winner Jude Law also expressed, "Be yourself, guys. Be yourself."