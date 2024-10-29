Gwen Stefani may have moved on with her new husband Blake Shelton, but she is still trying to process her divorce from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

In a new interview, Stefani shares that she does not like to use the term "divorce" when it comes to her former marriage and how the dissolution of it played into No Doubt ending.

"You know, the time we stopped [in 2015] was when I was going through my horrible family breakup – I don't like to say the word 'divorce', because it's just such a disgusting word. But my life just blew up, it really did," she tells NME.

Stefani then shared that they took forever to get back together as a band because time passed quickly and that she is still trying to process what happened to her family. No Doubt reunited to play Coachella in April.

"A lot of people are like, 'Why did it take so long [for No Doubt to reform]?' But when you have a family, eight years goes by like that. To heal from what happened, I mean it's still happening, I'm still trying to get through it," she told the publication.

Earlier this year Rossdale appeared on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Amy & T.J.podcast where he spoke about his divorce from Stefani.

"I feel bad for my kids, that's it," he said.

"That would be the most profound thing, of like, I wish I could have just figured out a way to not have that in their lives," Rossdale added.

He and Stefani married in 2002 and split in 2015. They have three children together, Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, 18, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 16, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 10.

Stefani met Shelton on the television show The Voice in 2014 when they both served as coaches. The following year they began dating after his own high-profile split from Miranda Lambert.

Then in 2020, they got engaged and ended up marrying in July 2021. They have not had any children together but have collaborated on the songs "Nobody But You" and "Purple Irises."

Article originally appeared on 'Music Times.'