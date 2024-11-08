Kim Kardashian is facing backlash for her newly launched SKIMS holiday campaign, which some have criticized as "out of touch" in light of the ongoing social and political tensions following the recent United States presidential election.

The campaign stars actress Kate Hudson and her family, including her mother Goldie Hawn and brother Oliver Hudson. Kardashian shared the campaign on Instagram Thursday, November 7, captioning the post: "Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson & Family for SKIMS." The video, filmed in a luxurious mansion, features the Hudson-Hawn family dressed in SKIMS pajamas, enjoying and then dismantling an extravagant holiday feast.

The ad opens with Kate trying to gather her family while butlers set up a decadent display of desserts. It transitions to scenes of chaos, with Kate, 45, waving a lobster in the air and Hawn dumping a plate of red Jello onto the carpet. The clip concludes with the family cheerfully exclaiming, "Everybody's wearing SKIMS!"

Kardashian's followers were quick to criticize the campaign. One commenter wrote, "Girl please. Completely out of touch." Another added, "This is incredibly insensitive considering the election." Other remarks described the ad as "disturbing" and "cringe."

The campaign prominently features Hudson's children — Ryder Robinson, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani, 5 — as well as her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. Her brother Oliver Hudson appears alongside his wife Erinn Bartlett and their three children, Wilder, 17, Bodhi, 14, and Rio, 11. However, notable family members such as Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Wyatt's wife Meredith Hagner were absent.

Despite the criticism, Kardashian, 44, has not addressed the backlash. Kate, who commented on the post with a red heart emoji, has also remained silent as of this writing. The campaign's imagery showcased moments of familial affection and holiday mischief, from dancing with desserts to riding e-bikes inside the mansion.

This campaign comes at a time when Kardashian has drawn attention for her political connections, including her friendship with Ivanka Trump. While the mother of four has stayed quiet on the 2024 election, she did wish Trump a happy birthday days before Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris. Their friendship, which began nearly a decade ago, has been a subject of public interest due to their work on prison reform.