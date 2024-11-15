Ms. Pat recently revealed a touching story involving Katt Williams' generosity during her appearance on Shannon Sharpe's 'Club Shay Shay.'

The comedian opened up about the tumultuous relationship she had with her biological father, describing their difficult history and how Williams helped her during one of the most emotional times of her life.

Ms. Pat shared that she first met her father at around 12 or 13 years old, but their reunion was anything but smooth. She recounted how their initial meeting led to a fight after he slapped her unprovoked.

"I beat his a**. Me and my brother beat his a** [...] I didn't know him and he hit me, so I hit him back," she explained. Despite this rocky introduction, Ms. Pat said she considers herself a "forgiving person." Years later, when her father was diagnosed with cancer, she took him into her home and cared for him during his final days. Reflecting on that time, she said, "You came back and took care of the man that did not take care of you."

Just a day after her father passed away, Ms. Pat was invited to tour with Katt Williams. While she was juggling funeral arrangements during the tour, Williams noticed her on the phone and asked what she was doing. "I said, 'My daddy just died. He died Monday. I'm just tryna [make the funeral arrangements],' " she shared. Williams responded with a kind gesture, disappearing behind a door and returning with a stack of money. He told her, "Go bury your dad and come back."

Ms. Pat revealed that her father had cashed out his life insurance policy before his death, leaving her without funds for the funeral.

She joked, "You know you got cancer and [are dying] and you cash in your insurance policy?! He better thank Katt Williams." Despite her attempts to repay Williams, he refused the money, telling her, "You don't owe me nothing."

Katt Williams has a history of supporting others in meaningful ways. From funding Melba Moore's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to donating money to his old neighborhood and helping other celebrities like Boosie, his generosity continues to leave a lasting impact.

Ms. Pat's interview also highlighted her efforts to break generational cycles, her dreams of starring in the next 'Friday' movie, and her determination to share her story through comedy.