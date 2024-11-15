Ray J is ready to air out all of his dirty laundry on social media among a flurry of bizarre rants and comments.

The 43-year-old took to X with an all-caps message to his followers about he plans to "post all his stuff on X" in what appears to be a continuation of his erratic behavior as of late.

"SINCE IM HAVING A MELTDOWN IM ABOUT TO AIR OUT ALL MY MISTAKES I MADE AND BEEN MAKING LATELY (sic)," Ray J wrote. "BY TAKING EXTREME ACCOUNTABILITY AND SHOWING THE WORST OF ME HOPEFULLY WILL LEAD ME TO LONG-TERM PEACE, STANDBY."

The "One Wish" singer recently had an altercation with Pastor Jamal Bryant over an interview that Ray J did not want Bryant to run.

He took to Instagram to demand that the interview not air on the 'Jamal Bryant Podcast' as it "wasn't cleared", threatening to "snatch somebody off the pulpit" if it aired without clearance.

Hours later, the singer apologized on Instagram about his behavior, calling it "not OK" and labeling it "disrespectful, distasteful, and disgraceful." This incident led to Bryant insinuating that Ray J has "mental health challenges".

The "Sexy Can I" hitmaker discussed the situation further as part of his bid to share "everything" apparently on his conscience won social media, saying he is "taking full accountability for my wrongs all day going back to the beginning."

THIS WAS NOT OK! - Like I said I'm taking full accountability for my wrongs all day going back to the beginning- I APOLOGIZED TO THE PASTOR FOR THIS - There is so much more! I can't move forward unless I show myself who I am! - I know yall tired of me - I'm tired of me too smh pic.twitter.com/82jAuMQJee — Ray J (@RayJ) November 15, 2024

He posted another strange rant detailing his thoughts on who "really" knew about rapper Diddy and the heinous accusations of assault and sex trafficking leveled against him.

"'Buttchecks' (sic) on News Nation was a lot!" he wrote. "I was trying to say people are making up a bunch of stories and now I don't wanna turn my other cheek but I can see where this was over the top!" He shared a clip of the News Nation segment where he appeared discussing the topic.

“Buttchecks”on News Nation was a lot! - I was trying to say people are making up a bunch of stories and now I don’t wanna turn my other cheek but I can see where this was over the top! I’m taking full accountability for it. More on the way - this will help me moving forward… pic.twitter.com/vh022E4Q2X — Ray J (@RayJ) November 15, 2024

"I'm taking full accountability for it. More on the way - this will help me moving forward," he concluded.

Ray J appears to plan to continue posting with additional incidents, though it remains to be seen how far back into his career he really plans to go.

Previously, the troubled R&B crooner revealed he was "suicidal" in July 2024 after an alarming remark following the BET Awards.

"The s**t that is happening is mind-blowing. It's making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality! They paid me to shut up, and I did. I feel bad, and I hate myself for it. I don't want any more of your dirty money," he wrote on his Instagram Story.