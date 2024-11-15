Pastor Jamal Bryant had choice words when it came to his unexpected run-in with Ray J, and maintains that "Brandy's brother" might be battling some mental health issues.

Things between the two got rocky when Ray J demanded his interview on the 'Jamal Bryant Podcast' remain under wraps because it "wasn't cleared." He also issued a threat to "snatch somebody off the pulpit" if the interview was released.

It was just hours later when the "One Wish" singer would apologize on Instagram, admitting that what happened was "not OK." The 43-year-old maintained that his "language to a pastor" was "disrespectful, distasteful, and disgraceful."

During an interview with "RC Undercover," the pastor joked that he was not threatened by white supremacists, or Suge Knight, but "by an R&B singer" who they called "Brandy's brother."

When "a pedestrian" told him that Ray J was having what appeared to be a one-sided beef with him on social media, he had no idea. "A pedestrian on the beltline pulled it up and showed it to me on the phone," the pastor said. "I was in shock."

Pastor Bryant stated that during the interview, his lawyers came onto the set while shooting saying that the artist said something that may come with legal ramifications. He agreed to edit that specific part, however, warned that the show would go on beyond that. "A week later I woke up like, 'What did I do?' " the pastor laughed.

"In the most sanitized way possible, I don't take lightly [to] mental health challenges," the pastor expressed. "I'm intentionally not releasing the clip on the Uzi because I love him [Ray J]. I think he's a great guy. I think he's got a great heart, but they're are other issues that are there," he said. "My heart as a pastor — I can't just lay him on Amtrak for the sake of ratings and numbers."

He continued: "As a pastor, I have to ask myself if I'm ministering to people who have mental health issues — if I do this, will they feel safe with me."

According to Pastor Jamal Bryant, the portion of the unreleased interview between him and Ray J is on the back burner at this time, as he has not given an air date.