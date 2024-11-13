The 2024 presidential victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump is seemingly causing some stress among many, even royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A royal commentator claims that the two may be facing "sleepless nights" following the Nov. 5 election, despite their choice to stay silent on the outcome of the next POTUS, per 'The Mirror.'

Questions surrounding the Duke and Duchess' visa applications have resurfaced, per the media outlet, as commentator Lee Cohen suggests that Trump's election will "cause for anxiety" when it comes to prioritizing their visa records.

"It seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussex bosses have taken such a turn. Over the past year, bad behavior and bad judgments have been catching up with them," Cohen claimed.

"I don't know if this [Harry's visa] will be Donald Trump's first priority, but it certainly should give cause for some anxiety in Montecito," the royal commentator told 'GB News.'

In addition to potential visa issues, Trump has reportedly criticized the royals in the past after Harry admitted to using drugs in his memoir, 'Spare.' According to the British outlet, the Duke of Sussex revealed he used cannabis and magic mushrooms while admitting cocaine "didn't do anything for me."

"Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me," the royal wrote. That said, per US law, previous drug use stands as a potential reason one may be rejected for a visa application.

'GB News' Nigel Farage did question the president-elect regarding his sentiments, asking whether or not "special" privileges would be awarded to Harry based on his status, which Trump declined.

"No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they'll have to take appropriate action," Trump said at that time, per 'The Mirror.'

When Farage dug into what that "action" includes, he said: "Oh I don't know. You'll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed the two may have their eyes set on a home in Portugal, as the source claims that life in America may not be "what they thought" it was, per King Charles' former personal butler, Grant Harrold.