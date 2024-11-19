Candace Owens launched a fiery critique of Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, over the weekend, calling for them to address their alleged ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The controversial conservative commentator accused the family of dodging questions about their connections to the Bad Boy Records' founder while also lambasting Beyoncé for supposedly lacking the cultural influence she once held.

The tension began after Knowles publicly denounced Owens for spreading what she described as "fake news" about Vice President Kamala Harris. Owens had alleged that Harris paid Beyoncé to appear at a rally in Houston, a claim that Knowles adamantly denied.

"This has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It's called False Information," Knowles wrote. "Beyoncé did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris's rally in Houston."

In response, Owens accused Knowles and Beyoncé of leveraging their contacts at Meta to suppress her post. She then turned her attention to Beyoncé directly, accusing the "Crazy in Love" singer of losing the cultural relevance she once enjoyed.

"10 years ago, Beyoncé and JAY-Z telling us who to vote for, that would have mattered. But it just doesn't anymore. Actually it's annoying," Owens, 35, remarked. She then added sarcastically, "Beyoncé, listen to me girlfriend because I know you're watching. You don't gotta text from your mommy's burner account on Instagram."

The commentator didn't stop there, shifting her focus to JAY-Z and his alleged connections to Combs. Owens hinted at reported controversies surrounding Combs, pressing Queen Bey to address her spouse's alleged ties. "If you wanna start with being authentic," Owens began, "Maybe give us some answers about Diddy's parties. Your husband's been close with him."

Concluding her tirade, the author issued a stern warning to Beyoncé, urging her to reconsider how she positions herself. "I would really caution you to see which way the wind is blowing girlfriend. Because it is not in your favor."

The scathing commentary reignited debates around Owens' tendency to target high-profile figures and whether her critiques are politically motivated or personal attacks. Neither Beyoncé, JAY-Z, nor Knowles has publicly responded to Owens' most recent claims as of this writing.