Candace Owens came under fire after a video of her making inflammatory remarks about Israel went viral over the weekend.

The far-right activist claimed that Zionists are not the original Jews but are demon worshipers, leading to massive backlash for her seemingly anti-semitic conspiracies.

The political commentator ranted against Israel and criticized fellow conservative commentators for what she deemed their "hypocrisy" by not supporting Israel and reportedly protecting abusers and child predators.

The 35-year-old responded to the backlash on Twitter, now known as X, in a repost.

No. That was always allowed and encouraged. https://t.co/iX9Uihpw7p — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 18, 2024

"No. That was always allowed and encouraged," she wrote, addressing how she was expected to criticize Black people as part of her role at 'The Daily Wire.' The right-wing media outlet, co-founded by Ben Shapiro, announced in March that it had severed ties with Owens who, according to 'CNN,' repeatedly embraced anti-semitic rhetoric. Shapiro — who is Jewish, called Owens' comments "disgraceful," blasting her "faux sophistication" on the topic in November.

Jeremy Boreing, chief executive of the publication, shared in an online statement that the "Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship."

Owens confirmed the news online, writing, "The rumors are true — I am finally free."

In 2021, the author joined 'The Daily Wire' to host a political talk show titled 'Candace.' She was fired in March after a reported series of comments perceived as anti-semitic, which reportedly escalated tensions with Shapiro, 40, amid the Israel-Hamas war.

خیلی سعی کردم بهترین زیرنویس رو انتخاب کنم اما واقعا سخت بود و من تخصصش رو نداشتم



Candace Owens: اسرائیل مدرن، که توسط روچیلد تأسیس شد، "بهشت امن برای پدوفیل ها" است.



به گفته کاندیس اوونز، که تاریخ «تابو» دولتی را که توسط روچیلدها تأسیس شد، توضیح داد، اسرائیل مدرن به «بهشتی… pic.twitter.com/uaOFDhRbIN — سیزیفΣίσυφος (@agha_bakeri) August 21, 2024

"Do you think it's normal that basically, every person that speaks about Israel has to say a statement that 'you know I don't want to get killed'?" she said in the video. The New York native stated that after listeners told her to increase her security, she answered how "that's not f*****g normal. It's not normal that people have to think about their security."

Owens, who is married to George Farmer, father-in-law distanced himself from her comments about the Jewish community.

And of course, the plight of civilians in Gaza is also utterly appalling but I see Israel has little option but to fight its enemy where it chooses to hide itself – in tunnels under key infrastructure and behind innocent civilians. — Michael Farmer (@TheLordFarmer) August 19, 2024

"In view of public comments from a high-profile member of my family, I want to put my own views on antisemitism and Israel's current military campaign in Gaza on public record," Lord Michael Farmer wrote on X Monday. He also wrote a series of tweets on the war.

Israel is a rare example of a democracy in the Middle East, a liberal state governed by the rule of law. Of course, it has the right to defend its citizens when murderously attacked on its soil in one of the cruellest and most callous pogroms in history. — Michael Farmer (@TheLordFarmer) August 19, 2024

Owens, a mother of three, has also been a public supporter of former President Donald Trump.

"I truly believe that Donald Trump isn't just the leader of the free world, but the savior of it as well," she wrote in a social media post in 2018, per 'CNN.'

In March, she took a selfie with Trump, 78, at a Las Vegas' UFC event. "It's fight night," she captioned her post. "Fighters only."

She also spoke on Juneteenth, mocking the date becoming a new federal holiday, tweeting: "Juneteenth is still ghetto and made up. Hope everyone enjoys it!"