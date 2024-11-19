Ray J claims he's made amends with Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons following a fiery altercation which took place at a Halloween party in Los Angeles.

Christian, Quincy, and Justin were all involved in the face-off with the singer, as the incident reportedly took place outside of influencer Tara Electra's Unruly Agency Halloween party in L.A., per sources at 'TMZ.'

Now, Ray J — real name William Ray Norwood Jr. — is on record stating that he and the rap mogul's children have reevaluated their actions and chose to set their differences aside.

"As far as Diddy's sons, it's been a lot," Ray, 43, admitted. "I think at this point we had to all sit down and we had to really figure out what this looks like and what we should do moving forward."

That said, not only have Diddy's sons and Ray put their differences aside, he also discussed the possibility and benefits of mentorship programs for young people to help make better decisions in life and business.

"And so we've worked out our differences, and I think that what we talked about in the beginning, creating these mentorship programs and creating something new to help young entrepreneurs when they are falling by the wayside is absolutely needed in these situations," the "One Wish" singer said.

He continued: "Even if you look at me — sometimes you need certain guidance before you jump off the edge. A lot of times, that's happening in this space that we're in," the musician concluded.

Sources say the rift began when Diddy's sons and Ray got into one another's faces to the point of chest bumping. Per an unnamed source at 'TMZ,' Christian — known as his stage name King — and Justin both made it clear they wanted to fight before Chris Brown halted the beef.

It seems their brawl was brewing for some time, as the source claimed Diddy's boys have attempted to fight 'The Gworls Club' producer on three separate occasions.

Despite tensions bursting, it was reported that everyone escaped the contentious confrontation without injuries.