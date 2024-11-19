It seems disgraced rap star Sean "Diddy" Combs is being well taken care of while behind bars by other inmates who are "fighting" to do "special things" for him.

Author and journalist Touré posted a video on TikTok on Monday, November 18, where he explained that inmates detained with him at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center are going all out to take care of his every need.

Touré detailed that the source who was shacked up with the former hip hop tycoon gave the inside scoop on what's really going on, prompting one fan to reply, "This can't be true."

"According to someone who was in the unit that Diddy is in not long ago, there are like.... groupies among the inmates who want to do special things for Diddy and might even get jealous of another man who gets to make his bed, or do other 'special nice' things for Diddy," Touré stated.

"Lisa Evers — a super respected long time reporter — spoke to somebody who was in the prison with Diddy and told us what's going on. He said, 'Diddy's not in a cell at all,' he's in a dorm with about 20 men who have high-profile cases. According to the man, this is not a really dangerous part of the prison, he said, 'Everyone's chillin'," Touré laughed.

The source also claimed that it's allegedly important to the rapper that everyone in the unit keep their spirits up, prompting him to walk around to inmates telling them to "smile" while looking them in the eye in an attempt to make them "happy."

Fans broke their ankles running to the comment section, with one fan immediately penning, "That boy having a blast in there," alongside a laughing emoji.

"Diddy is making himself comfortable I see lol," a second wrote. "All lies. Diddy is in isolation. He is a high profile inmate," a contrarian replied. "This is not a surprise, we saw Diddy make grown men have a sing off to win a bed on making the band," another joked.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has denied all accusations against him.