G Herbo chose a surprising moment to share deeply personal news, revealing during a motivational speech on Kai Cenat's livestream that his father had passed away.

The emotional disclosure came as part of Cenat's month-long 'Mafiathon 2' event on Saturday, November 16.

As Cenat asked Herbo to deliver a motivational speech — a regular feature for guests during the stream — the Chicago-based rapper initially began with a familiar saying: "When the going get tough, the tough get going." However, he quickly shifted into a heartfelt and personal reflection.

"There's always light at the end of the tunnel," Herbo said. "You know me, personally, I've been through a lot. I always overcome adversity. Trial, tribulations — there's always triumph at the end. You gotta get up, work hard to be better than you were yesterday."

Herbo, real name Herbert Randall Wright III, then revealed his recent loss.

"I just lost my pops two weeks ago, two-and-a-half weeks ago," he shared. "I still find a reason to get up and smile, to get up and work, to provide for my family, to be there for my children."

The moment became even more emotional as Herbo's young son, Yosohn, began crying during the mention of his late grandfather. "My son, he crying because I'm talking about his grandfather," Herbo, 29, explained. "But it's okay, man. Family first. You miss your pop-pop? It's okay. He's living through you, son."