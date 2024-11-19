Bombshell model Kate Moss has had a decorated career in modeling — however, she recently admitted that her rise to fame would come with a rough start.

The British supermodel was discovered at the ripe age of 14 years old when she was scouted by the owner of Storm Modeling agency, Sarah Doukas, during a layover at JFK with her family.

Described as an "it girl," Moss was catapulted into stardom, finding herself posing nude just one year later.

Now, 50, the model appeared as a guest on 'Fashion Neurosis' podcast discussing everything from appearing on 'Vogue' covers to being left in tears after overly revealing high fashion shoots.

"At a very young age, I started working, and I started doing pictures topless. And I was very, very conscious of a mole I have on my right tit. I hated it so much, I would cry," Moss, 50, admitted.

"I never wanted to be topless, I would cry. I had to get over it because the photographer was like, 'If you don't do this, I'm not gonna book you for the next job.' So, I had to get over it," Moss expressed to listeners.

Moss — who created a beauty and wellness brand called COSMOSS back in 2022 — revealed the small levels of control she did have on set and exactly how she would exercise them. That said, other projects that eventually came along would leave the young beauty feeling exploited later.

Chatting now about her experiences then, the mother of one admitted that, "As a model, you can't be very self-conscious because your body's kind of not your own when you're a vessel for somebody else's imagination," she explained.

"I'd make Drew [Jarrett] turn around 'cause he was straight, and I was like, 'I'm not having him look at me,' " she said. "But still, even after that shoot, I did cry a lot about taking my clothes off. I really didn't wanna do it."

Moss also went on record saying she felt "objectified" at 18 years old when she did a Calvin Klein shoot alongside Mark "Marky Mark" Wahlberg while working together on an underwear ad.

The model is seen in the footage looking quite uncomfortable, seemingly disassociating throughout the commercial as Wahlberg caressed her hips and held her waist while topless.

"Yeah, completely," Moss said regarding feeling exploited on set during a 'BBC' interview back in 2022. "And vulnerable, and scared... I think they played on my vulnerability."

Today, the fashion boss is arguably one of the most successful model of all time, revealing that she's in demand now more than ever. Famous for her charisma and charm, she's taken the modeling world by storm for more than three decades.