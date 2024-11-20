Jay Cutler and Samantha Robertson are officially engaged.

Congrats are in order for the two lovebirds who took their romance public via Instagram back in September of 2023 in a post overlooking a sunset together. "Sunsets in Montana never disappoint," the caption read.

The engagement of Cutler, 41, and Robertson, 33, was confirmed by 'PEOPLE' Tuesday. No further comments on their behalf have been given at this time.

That said, it seems Kristin Cavallari won't be taking this too hard, as she previously went on record hoping her ex-husband of seven years would one day happily remarry.

"I hope that he finds someone, I really do," 'The Hills' alum said during her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in the summer of 2022. "I mean, I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried. I mean, I really do," she reiterated.

The former NFL quarterback and Cavallari — who were married from 2013 to 2020 — share three children together: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8.

Cutler and Roberston attended the 'Yellowstone' season 5B premiere on November 7, where she flaunted a sparkling rock on her ring finger.

In other Cutler news, the former Chicago Bears QB was arrested for DUI and handgun possession in Tennessee on October 18. In addition to the DUI, he faces three other charges including failure to exercise proper care, breaking the implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while intoxicated.

Cutler is expected to appear in court January 16, 2025.