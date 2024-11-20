Moses Michael Levi Barrow, better known as Shyne, recently revealed that he dated Brandy at the same time as his fellow label mate, Ma$e — and Bad Boy tycoon Sean "Diddy" Combs was less than pleased.

After receiving success in his rap career, the former rapper revealed that his "ego" got the best of him, which prompted him to make such a bold move that even had Diddy shaking his head and hand at him.

During an interview with 'The Breakfast Club' morning radio show Monday, November 18, the Belizean politician held no punches in promoting the new Hulu documentary, 'The Honorable Shyne.' In the doc, the late DJ Clark Kent confirms the singer in question was in fact, Brandy.

Shyne speaks on dating Brandy at the same time Mase was, and how Diddy called a meeting to express his disapproval, telling him he shouldn’t date the same woman as his labelmate.



"Ego got the best of me when I got that million dollars. I thought I was Puff," Shyne admitted, referring to now disgraced hip hop boss Diddy, who went by "Puff Daddy" from 1996 to 1999.

"I got on in '98, and instead of getting in the studio and getting the information, I was living the life," Shyne revealed to listeners. "That caused a strain between him [Diddy] and I, because he's like, 'Who does this kid think he is?' "

He continued: "Ma$e was dating a girl, and I started dating the girl, and that caused a big thing," Shyne went on. "We had to have a family meeting, like, 'Yo, what are you doing? You're like Kobe coming to the Lakers and you want to go after Shaq's joint, you can't do that!' "

Coming to terms with the fact that he was moving with a level of arrogance back in 1998, the former musician clearly never forgot what Brandy told him during an argument which admittedly gave him a rude awakening.

"The girl that's also seeing Ma$e — she's selling millions of records, she had the biggest record that year — we had an argument and she said, 'Yo, you're nobody. You ain't sell one record. You think you stylin', you think you're that, you're nothing. You haven't sold a record,' and that hit me like the hand of God, because she was right," Shyne agreed.

The former Bad Boy rapper-turned-politician appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on Nov. 13 to promote his documentary where he talked about his turbulent relationship with Diddy.

Hall pressed Shyne about reuniting with Diddy, now 55, to perform "Bad Boyz" with him at the '2022 BET Awards,' which was a moment to honor hip-hop as well as Belize.

"I didn't want to do it, but he said, 'Listen, this is about Belize. Imagine this platform,' " he said.Hall then referenced a time when Diddy called Shyne his "brother" after all they have been through.

"I wish I was his brother in 2000 when we were on trial," he quipped.