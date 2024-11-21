T.I. is making waves across social media after he went off on security for denying him entry into a Texas restaurant for not having his state I.D.

The "Whatever You Like" rapper started recording outside of Revelry Kitchen + Bar on 6th street in Austin when the "sucka" security guard sitting at the entrance told the Grammy Award-winning rapper that he needs I.D. to get in.

The rejection left the emcee disappointed and stunned, prompting him to start cracking jokes on the guard's outfit, especially his shoes. T.I. concluded the video by steering fans away from the eatery.

"There's a sucka up here at the front, this sucka n****a right here talking about I need some ID to get in somewhere," T.I. said, capturing the guard on camera. "Don't worry about it," the rapper poked.

"Anybody n***a wear some shoes like that ain't gone kick me outta' nowhere man. Anybody wear them peppermint patty shoes, that man got on a Walmart Versace shirt, boy.... with them Ross pants," the rapper laughed. "Why yo' nipples hard?" he continued to poke.

The 'ATL' actor wasn't done yet, moving on down his entire outfit. "That boy got them thick a*s ankles, boy look at that boy ankles popping out the side of them peppermint patty a*s shoes! What is that, velvet?"

When another employee came out to assess the seemingly contentious situation, T.I. — real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., — only briefly acknowledged him before darting his attention back to the roast session.

"Appreciate you too buddy, we on him right now though," the rapper replied. "Who gave you them shoes boy? Yo' grandma put them in a birthday card with five, six dollars didn't it?"

"Yeah man, so if y'all in Austin [Texas] just make sure you don't come to Revelry, that's all," the musician concluded. Of course, fans had a field day with the roast session, saying: "This why King act like that."

"Aht aht aht....he was doing his job, Clifford," a second fan wrote. "Security said go ahead and roast me still ain't getting in," a third replied. "You ain't no different than us WE NEED ID YOU NEED ID," a fourth added.

In September, 'ENSTARZ' reported that the star's wife, Tiny Harris, was awarded $71 million after winning a lawsuit against MGA Entertainment, the manufacturer of the toy brand, L.O.L Surprise! Dolls. Who could be mad after that?

Despite the interaction becoming lightly contentious, the rapper moved on without escalating the altercation.