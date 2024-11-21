'Hot Frosty' Screenwriter Predicted His Movie's Viral Success In Old Tweet: 'Just Had the Best Idea for a Hallmark Christmas Movie'
As social media can't get enough of Netflix's newest original holiday film Hot Frosty, starring Mean Girls alum Lacey Chabert, an old resurfaced tweet proves screenwriter Russell Hainline always knew he had something special.
Hainline quote tweeted a tweet he wrote in September 2021, reading: "just had the best idea for a Hallmark Christmas movie holy s**t holy s**t holy s**t." Following the success of the film on Netflix, he brought the tweet back to his timeline, adding, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHA THIS WAS ABOUT HOT FROSTY."
While the movie landed in Netflix's hands rather than Hallmark's, it ultimately got made. Though he seemingly knew he had something special on his hands, it's hard to imagine he predicted the full extent of the film's success. It skyrocketed to number one on the streaming platform within its first week of release and earned a certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Led by Chabert, the film is a romantic take on the "Frosty the Snowman" story, as a widow hopes to find love with a handsome snowman she accidentally brings to life. Dustin Milligan plays Jack Snowman, who originally found fame starring in Schitt's Creek. While absolutely outlandish and objectively absurd, it's warming hearts across the globe, as audiences seemingly craved a sweet and silly holiday romcom during these times.
The viral movie has drawn a passionate reaction from viewers online, especially referencing the Mean Girls easter egg in which Chabert's character sees Lindsay Lohan on screen and says, "That looks like a girl I went to high school with."
Hainline hoped to capitalize on the film's social media buzz, adding, "wanna watch more silly Christmas romcoms with killer ensembles written (or co-written) by yours truly? check out THREE WISER MEN AND A BOY on Hallmark 11/23 and THE SANTA CLASS on Hallmark 12/14!"