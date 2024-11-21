Rocsi Diaz opened up about her time as a co-host on '106 & Park' during a candid discussion on the 'More to the Story' podcast. Reflecting on her experience, Diaz revealed some of the challenges she faced behind the scenes, including being made to feel replaceable and undervalued.

Read more: Bow Wow Caught With Another Woman Hours After Cozying Up With MariahLynn in Viral Video

"I always was constantly reminded on '106 & Park' what my role was and that it could be taken away," Diaz shared.

She recounted moments where she claims she had to apologize or step aside even when she hadn't done anything wrong, often at the request of executives.

"There were times I showed up on '106 & Park' and they would have a guest female host and be like, 'Oh, we don't need you that day,'" she recalled. "It was a reminder of, you are dispensable. You are replaceable. Anything for ratings."

Diaz shared that these experiences taught her the value of relationships in the entertainment industry.

"Relationships are everything. Connections are everything," she emphasized, adding that her kindness and professionalism, which date back to her early days in radio, have been key to her longevity in the business.

Social media users had mixed reactions to Diaz's revelations. Many sympathized with her, highlighting the pressure women in the industry often face. One user wrote, "It's crazy that people in the industry want to have power over others soooo bad!" Another shared support, saying, "She was a solid host tho. I enjoyed Terrance and Rocsi."

Others, however, criticized Diaz's tenure, with one commenter stating, "She bought nothing to the show," while another added, "We didn't ask for her or Terrance J."

Diaz addressed some of the negativity directly on Instagram, writing, "It's a reminder that anyone and everyone is replaceable. That's the LESSON." She encouraged listeners to watch the full podcast for the entire context of her story.

"As for all the other negative comments, I'll continue to pray for you. May you never have to experience the same hate you spew. God Bless," she commented.