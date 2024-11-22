Meghan Markle is continuing her heartfelt work of empowering women, this time sharing a meal with Afghan refugees.

The women have resettled in California, many of which were separated from their friends and family for years, as they seek to create new memories and celebrate despite being a long way from home.

The Duchess of Sussex — along with her husband, Prince Harry — founded their Archewell Foundation to support "women-led programming for recently resettled Afghan women to help build more inclusive and connected communities."

On a Saturday night in Venice Beach, Markle sat alongside the women of Mina's list, an organization that empowers women in the fields of politics and human rights, and the Southern California chapter of the Archewell Foundation's Welcome Project, per 'Marie Claire.'

"For so many of them it would be very easy to go, 'My life has ended, because everything I knew that I was familiar with is gone,' " the Duchess said of the refugee women.

Connection was a common theme at Meghan Markle’s holiday dinner, which, through the Southern California chapter of the Archewell Foundation’s Welcome Project, brought together the women of Mina’s List—an organization that empowers women in the fields of politics and human rights.… pic.twitter.com/sRz6HOJVCF — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) November 22, 2024

"But these moments of togetherness that they have with each other and the Welcome Project, I hope, reminds them that no, your life is just beginning. It's a very, very different chapter. It's the beginning of something where you've taken steps that you never thought you would."

Markle is seen serving the women from an array of colorful homemade meals, which included fresh fruits, desserts, and spices. For the heartfelt holiday feast, she's pictured wearing a relaxed neutral look with a sleeveless knit top and structured khaki pants. The 43-year-old is seen smiling at her guest and giving warm hugs.

"From my standpoint, I think part of why we wanted to make sure we had this opportunity to all be together again — so many of us — right now is that as the holidays come up, and have already begun in many regards, it brings up so much emotion for people," Markle told the group, per 'Marie Claire.'

"You miss home, you miss your country, and also can find comfort in the new community that you have here. I'm grateful that we are able to be a part of that community," she warmly told her guests.

The Archewell Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in 2020 with a mission to "uplift and unite communities," prioritize lasting solutions to community issues, and drive long-term change.