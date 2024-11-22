Richard Lawson, the ex-stepfather of superstar songstress Beyoncé, was recently spotted lusting after actress Meagan Good and fans are cutting up about it.

Lawson's dramatic reaction to Good's post left fans in stitches, prompting them to call out the behavior as "inappropriate" and telling him he should focus on himself instead of window shopping.

Two words written by Ms. Tina Knowles' ex-husband were captured by 'The Shade Room,' and went on to receive over 60K views in less than 2 hours.

Good, 43, was seen in the post strutting on the red carpet at the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. The actress showed off her dazzling gold gown, long flowing hair, and teased with a flirty smile, prompting Lawson to appear commenting: "MYYYY GODDDD."

"He better stick to finding out who killed his wife on that private road!" one fan wrote, seemingly referring to events which took place in the Tyler Perry Netflix series, 'Beauty in Black.' "This why auntie filed for divorce just embarrassing," a second said, regarding Ms. Tina's decision to divorce the actor. "Bianca, come get ya daddy," another poked, calling out to his daughter.

Though fans will always enjoy their fair share of trolling, it seems nothing can come between Good and her bae of two years, fellow actor Jonathan Majors. The couple, who met two years prior on the same carpet, returned to the gala to celebrate in a big way.

The 43-year-old star flaunted a blingy ring, unapologetically telling 'E! News' that the two finally plan on jumping the broom. "We're engaged!" the 'Think Like A Man' star exclaimed.

"We did two proposals," Good detailed. "We're going to keep it to ourselves, but it was very — I was very shocked, and it was wonderful. And I was like, 'Wait, are you serious, babe?' "

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Majors seems to be basking in her happiness, saying he doesn't "do anything by half."

The two linked romantically just months after Majors was arrested on domestic violence charges. That said, Good was spotted by his side for the majority of the process, and hasn't allowed his past to hinder her decision whatsoever.

"I take everyone's opinion and advice into account, for sure, but at the end of the day, I'm the one who has to live my life," Good said to Hoda Kotb during an appearance on 'TODAY' back in July.

"I'm the one who has to get to Heaven one day, prayerfully, and give God an account of what I did," the 'Harlem' actress declared. "So, I want to be responsible for the choices that I make. I also want to live the life that I want to live."