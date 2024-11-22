It seems like Jesse James and his wife Bonnie Rotten are attempting to go Splitsville — again.

The on-and-off again couple have reportedly filed restraining orders against one another as the two both reported domestic abuse allegations, per 'TMZ.'

The 31-year-old former porn star — who has a daughter from a previous relationship — accused him of cheating back in December 2022, leading to her first attempt to submit divorce papers.

James — also the ex-husband of 'Bird Box' star Sandra Bullock — filed his restraining order Wednesday, November 20, following Rotten's petition for separation and her own temporary restraining order (TRO) request.

According to the celeb outlet, James is asking the courts to keep Rotten 100 feet from him and their child until a hearing for the child's custody can be held. The former bodyguard maintained that multiple instances of abuse have taken place at the hands of Rotten over the years.

Per the media outlet, James claimed just months before they wed in June 2022, Rotten — real name Alaina Hicks — attacked him and attempted to break his finger. In another instance, while she was pregnant with their son Bishop, she allegedly poked a hole in his neck with her thumbnail.

If that wasn't enough, James claimed he was departing the home following a heated argument when Rotten allegedly kicked him from behind, which led to him breaking his wrist and the dislocation of his thumb.

Continuing to detail her alleged bouts of anger, he also reported that Rotten often beat their dogs and cats, and now sees similar behavior in their son. That said, Rotten has had her own TRO against James, alleging that he slapped her in the face on one occasion.

She defended herself against claims that she intentionally kicked him from behind, maintaining that his wrists broke when she slammed a door that accidentally injured him. According to her, he responded by punching her in the throat.

Rotten told 'TMZ' that her choice to move out and take their child was to protect him. The model says her estranged husband's allegations are false and baseless, fabricated as "part of his ongoing attempt to manipulate and gaslight me."

"For the safety and well-being of our child, I will not engage in litigating this matter in the press," she concluded. "I trust the legal process to address these issues appropriately and respectfully ask for privacy during this time."