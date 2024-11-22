Jason Kelce Berated by Irate Fan Asking for Autograph Weeks After Viral Student Phone Smashing Incident
Jason Kelce maintained his composure after being confronted by an irate fan on Thursday, November 21.
The retired Philadelphia Eagles center was leaving Los Angeles' El Capitan Theater, where he had just completed an interview for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
As Kelce walked past a group of autograph seekers, one fan became visibly upset, shouting at the 37-year-old, "You're nobody special!" The individual escalated the situation by hurling vulgar insults at him, including calling Kelce a "p***y" and a "s**t bag," as captured in a video obtained by 'TMZ.'
"You're some s**t bag, f*****king guy that thinks he's on some pedestal!" the fan yelled. "Don't be a d**k. I'll be running the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watch for me, you p***y! F**k you."
Kelce calmly tried to explain his stance, saying, "I have a habit of not signing for people that follow where I'm going," but his response was met with more yelling. Despite the tense exchange, Kelce deescalated the situation by eventually signing the man's autograph and clarifying, "I'm not trying to be mean." The fan later apologized, and Kelce graciously shook his hand, responding, "You're good, bro."
This isn't Kelce's first public confrontation.
Earlier this month, he went viral after a heated incident with a college student who called his brother, Travis Kelce, a homophobic slur. Jason retaliated by slamming the student's phone to the ground and firing back with the same insult.
"In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don't think that that's a productive thing," Jason later told 'ESPN' during a broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs game. "I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it."
Travis, 35, stood by his brother, calling the fan a "f*****king clown," while also noting that Jason was simply defending their family.
Even Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, has dealt with similar situations.
In May, she made headlines for an argument with a fan who demanded a photo. "I can smell the alcohol on your breath," she said during the exchange. "You're embarrassing yourself."
The Super Bowl LVIII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, are currently 9-1. Jason's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, helmed by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who recently got engaged to his college sweetheart, is currently 8-2.