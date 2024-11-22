Alec Baldwin is set be at the Turin Film Festival in Italy to receive a special award for his career.

However, it is not for his recently released and controversial movie, "Rust."

Per THR, Baldwin is scheduled to arrive in Northern Italy on Monday to accept the Stella a Mole award at the festival. Each year, the festival presents the prestigious award to honor a filmmaker whose artistic creations focus on environmental and natural themes, previously known as "Movies Save the Planet."

Before the special screening of his 1990 movie "The Hunt for Red October," he will engage with the global press during a press conference.

Sharon Stone and Mathew Broderick are also set to be honored with a TFF career award.

This news comes as the A-list star deals with the aftermath of the tragic incident on the set of "Rust," which was resolved in August.

The "Boss Baby" actor accidentally fired a live round from a prop gun, leading cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death and injuring director Joel Souza.

Despite Baldwin's absence, "Rust" premiered at the Camerimage Film Festival in Toruń, Poland, and was met with a warm reception from the audience.

Souza and the appointed cinematographer Bianca Cline were present to witness the premiere and before the movie rolled, a moment of silence was held to pay tribute to Hutchins.

The director emphasized how crucial it is for audiences to see beyond the tragic events surrounding Hutchins. He wanted viewers to appreciate her as a person and to experience the world through her unique perspective.

"That's one of the nice things about movies. You could sort of see the world the way the people who made it see it," the director stated. "The cinematography is stunning and I hope people can appreciate that."