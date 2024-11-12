John Mulaney has opened up about his recovery from addiction and how his wife, Olivia Munn, has played a significant role in his sobriety. In an interview for GQ's 2024 Man of the Year issue, the comedian reflected on his personal struggles, his family life, and the pivotal moments in his path to recovery.

The 42-year-old 'Saturday Night Live' alum candidly spoke about his addiction to prescription medication and his reliance on it during his career. "There was a time when I would have told you that I could not fly, sleep, or perform unless I had a Klonopin," Mulaney revealed. "I would have said, 'It sucks because I don't always want to take Klonopin and Xanax, but I have to.'"

Mulaney also recalled a particularly alarming night during the height of his addiction when he took an excessive amount of drugs and feared for his life. "I thought, 'Okay ... I'm going to totally slow down. That was like a Tuesday. And Thursday night, I did it again," he admitted, highlighting how difficult it was to break the cycle before seeking help in December 2020.

Munn, 44, became an integral part of Mulaney's recovery journey. During her pregnancy with their son Malcolm Hiệp, she staged what Mulaney described as a "mini-intervention" to ensure he stayed on track. At six months pregnant, Munn began conducting random drug tests on her husband. Mulaney expressed gratitude for her involvement, saying, "It's like a relief ... I like to be able to not even have that be a question in her or anyone else's mind. Something about peeing in that cup is like, 'I'm walking this walk.' It gives me confidence."

The couple, who married in July 2021, share two children: Malcolm, who will turn three on Nov. 24, and their 2-month-old daughter, Méi June, born via surrogate. Mulaney often praises Munn for her unwavering support. On 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' in 2021, he called her "incredible" and credited her for helping him through the darkest periods of his recovery.

"[She] got to date me out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse-catch," he joked. "It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman."

Munn, who has faced her own health challenges, including a breast cancer diagnosis, reflected on meeting Mulaney during his recovery. "I was watching someone newly sober, at the edge of a cliff, and I didn't know him well enough to help him," she told GQ.