Florence Pugh revealed during a podcast appearance that her U.K. gynecologist let her down by doubting a U.S. physician's endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome diagnoses.

"In that room, I got shut down, told that I was essentially making things up and that my gynecologist in America was making things up, and, even if I did have it, I really shouldn't be worried," Pugh recounted on 'SHE MD,' a podcast co-hosted by Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney.

Pugh, now 28, was diagnosed with endometriosis and PCOS, both of which significantly contribute to infertility, when she was 27. At her doctor's encouragement, she froze her eggs shortly thereafter.

The 'Little Women' actress then made an appointment with her gynecologist when she returned to the U.K. because she wanted to double check with a "good, safe person," but was sorely disappointed in her physician for not believing her.

"You really made me listen to the thing that I needed to learn about myself," the Oscar-nominated actress told Aliabadi. Pugh conceded that different doctors will have different results, but called her experience "dangerous."

"When it's something that is that dangerous, to give that kind of opinion to, that to me just proves that the conversation isn't loud enough. It isn't taken seriously enough," she continued.

Pugh and the cohosts shared they hope conversations like the one they were having would motivate people, especially women, to educate themselves and have conversations with one another.

"I feel so let down for all of the young women that are going to find this out far too late and are going to find this out when they start to have children in their 30s," Pugh shared. "I feel like this is such a simple conversation that we should be having when we start our periods or when we start having sex. It should not take this long for someone to find out this diagnosis."

Pugh is currently promoting her forthcoming movie, 'We Live in A Time,' in which she plays a young mother who is diagnosed with ovarian cancer.