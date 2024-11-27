Jude Law is ruining "The Holiday" for fans of the 2006 film, revealing the movie magic behind the idealized "chocolate-box cottage" setting in England.

"That cottage doesn't exist," Law, 51, said during a recent appearance on "The Zoe Bell Breakfast Show" on BBC Radio 2. Other people in the studio for the interview audible gasped at the revelation.

"The Holiday," which also stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black, was set in Surrey, an English county just southeast of Greater London. Despite its proximity to London, Surrey is England's most wooded county, with woodland covering 24% of its area, according to the Surrey County Council.

Law said that director Nancy Meyers, "a bit of a perfectionist," scouted the entire area for the right cottage, but never found it.

"She toured that whole area and didn't quite find the chocolate-box cottage she was looking for," Law said. "So she just [rented] a field and drew it and had someone build it."

But the iconic cottage was only built for exterior shots. Interior scenes were shot in Los Angeles.

"We were shooting in the winter here [in the UK], and every time I'd go in that door, we'd cut," Law said. "We shot the interiors in L.A. about three months later."

The show's hosts admonished Law for ruining the "magic" of "The Holiday.

"Sorry," Law said, admitting that he "burst the bubble."

-- With reporting by TMX