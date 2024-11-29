Recently, during a taping of his upcoming Netflix special, Joe Rogan spoke about the controversial comments that Jamie Foxx made towards Sean "Diddy" Combs. Speculation around Foxx's hospitalization in 2023 ramped up when he reportedly claimed Diddy poisoned him.

In a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan talked about Foxx's comments with guests Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir. Rogan confirmed Foxx said on stage that Diddy was behind his health scare.

"Jamie Foxx just recently said that P. Diddy poisoned him and that's why he got that stroke," Rogan stated as quoted by the Daily Mail. "He talked about it on stage during his Netflix special."

According to reports, Foxx's remarks were made while working on his upcoming special, "What Had Happened Was," which will premiere on Netflix.

"Bro, I think there was some crazy stuff going on," Rogan remarked. "I think murders, alleged murders. A bunch of people got pneumonia; a bunch of convenient people died of pneumonia."

According to Normand, Foxx exclaimed: "I didn't have a heart attack because of the vaccine; it was Diddy shutting me up."

Foxx allegedly claimed that Diddy was responsible for his hospitalization and even said he had contacted the FBI about the rapper, according to two audience members who were at the taping.

But a source close to Diddy has denied the allegations, telling the Daily Mail that "There is no truth" to the claims.

Big Homie .CC, a celebrity security guard, also claimed that Foxx was poisoned by Diddy. He claimed that he heard Foxx tell this story in two different tapings of his comedy show.

While some of the statements made by Foxx appear to have a serious tone, not everyone in the audience recalls them exactly that way. Attendee Dennis L.A. White told Page Six, Foxx made it clear he does not feel Diddy was behind his health crisis.

During the conversation about whether Foxx's comments were part of a comedy routine, Rogan kept an open mind to various interpretations.

'It's possible, that's totally possible, but it's also possible he was explaining why he went to the hospital, and he hasn't talked about it since,' he said.

Rogan concluded that Foxx's special would make the situation clearer than he could.

"We won't know until we see the actual Jamie Foxx Netflix special."

Gradually returning to public life since a health scare in April 2023 where he was hospitalized for 20 days for a medical complication, Foxx was recently seen in photos enjoying a dinner out with his family, according to news reports.

Over a year since then, he has stated how thankful he is for overcoming it and for the fans supporting him.

Diddy is currently embroiled in a series of legal troubles, including accusations that he sexually trafficked and drugged his victims. He has denied all of the charges against him.