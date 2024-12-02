Over the Thanksgiving weekend, legendary comedians Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence officially became family: Murphy's son and Lawrence's daughter announced their engagement.

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence revealed the news via Instagram, describing their love as "destiny."

"We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter," they shared, as fans excitedly celebrated in the comments. "Omg, imagine saying my grandfathers are Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence," noted one Instagram user about their potential future children. "Love love love this!!! Congratulations to you both!!!" said another.

Murphy and Lawrence aren't the only instances of celebrity kids who fell in love with each other.

Legendary skater Tony Hawk and late Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain are connected through the marriage of their children, Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk. The two gave birth to their first child, who sports both famous last names: Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, who is the daughter of singer Phil Collins, married Charles Malcolm McDowell in 2021. He is the son of English actor Malcolm McDowell, best known for works like A Clockwork Orange and Halloween.

The couple started dating in 2019 and wed two years later, as Collins cheekily shared on Instagram, "Barefaced and in a basic tee, you make me feel like the most special human on the planet."

Though Rainey Qualley and Lewis Pullman have now since split, the two were together for two years, rumored to have been heading to the altar. Qualley is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and the sister of actress Margaret Qualley, while Pullman is the son of actor William Pullman. Qualley has since moved on, now pregnant with former Portugal. The Man drummer Kane Ritchotte's child.