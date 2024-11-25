Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson encouraged fans seeing 'Moana 2' in theaters to sing along with their favorite songs, despite popular movie etiquette suggesting otherwise.

Debates over whether or not it is acceptable to sing along in movie theaters have increased in response to several highly anticipated films being released recently. But while some argued that singing disrupts other people's viewing experience, Johnson said that knowing the songs was "the fun part," in a red carpet interview with the 'BBC.'

"Sing! You've paid your hard earned money for a ticket, and you've gone into a musical, and you're into it. Sing," Johnson told the outlet.

Following the release of 'Wicked,' inspired by the hit Broadway musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, some theaters have issued notices to encourage viewers to keep their singing for at-home viewings. Movie theater chain AMC planned to air a 30-second ad that urged moviegoers not to scream along, as reported by 'The Daily Beast.'

However, others have chosen to ignore the traditional concert etiquette, leading to sing-alongs in the theaters.

"It started slow. Then people heard each other — it was like they encouraged each other. It was a beautiful scene, and then you're taken out of it," Angela Weir, who attended an early screening of 'Wicked,' told 'The New York Times.'

'Moana 2' is set to be released Nov. 27 in the U.S., less than one week after the release of 'Wicked.' Although Lin-Manuel Miranda was nominated for an Oscar for the 'Moana' soundtrack, he did not return to work on the songs in 'Moana 2.'