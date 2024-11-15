James Van Der Beek stepped out for his first public appearance since announcing his battle with colorectal cancer.

The 'Dawson's Creek' star attended the premiere of Tubi's 'Sidelined: The QB And Me' on Thursday, November 14, at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills. Smiling for the cameras, Van Der Beek, 47, exuded confidence in a chic brown windowpane-patterned suit paired with an orange sweater.

Van Der Beek posed alongside his co-stars, Drew Ray Tanner, Deborah Cox, and Siena Agudong, marking a celebratory moment for the actor amid his health journey. Earlier this month, the actor revealed his cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt statement to 'PEOPLE,' sharing, "I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."

Colorectal cancer, often identified as either colon or rectal cancer depending on its location, is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. Despite his diagnosis of stage 3 cancer, Van Der Beek remains optimistic. He told 'PEOPLE' how he is "cautiously optimistic" about his recovery, explaining, "I'm in a place of healing, my energy levels are great. When I've been out of the woods completely for what feels like a responsible amount of time, I'll circle back and let you know."

Van Der Beek shares six children with his wife, Kimberly, ranging in age from 14 to 3 years old. He credits his family as a major source of strength during this challenging time, stating, "I have a lot to live for." The actor revealed he learned about his cancer following a colonoscopy, recalling the surreal moment when his doctor delivered the diagnosis. "I think I went into shock," he admitted, while also expressing gratitude for catching it when they did.