Former 'Loki' star Jack Veal made an emotional plea to fans via TikTok, revealing that he is homeless and desperately in need of help.

The young actor, 17, who gained recognition for playing Kid Loki in the 2021 Marvel series 'Loki,' shared the harrowing details of his current situation in a heartfelt video.

"Hi. I'm a famous actor, I'm 17, and I'm homeless," Veal began in his post. "You may know me from 'Loki,' 'End of the F***ing World,' or various other movies where I played important roles."

The actor explained that he has endured significant hardships, including a troubling upbringing marked by abuse. "Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse, and et cetera," Veal said.

He continued, sharing his struggles with mental health.

"I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis," Veal added, explaining that his circumstances forced him to leave his home and that staying with his grandparents is not an option.

"I can't stay at my grandparents' because my granddad is terminally unwell. I have nowhere else to go, and I need help."

Veal expressed frustration with the lack of support from social services, saying, "Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate."

He revealed that he has been sleeping on the streets and is now staying in an unsafe trailer with broken windows, located hours away from his job. "It's difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids," he pleaded.

Concluding his message, Veal asked fans to help his situation go viral, emphasizing, "You don't have to pay me anything, I don't need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible."

Fans reacted with shock and empathy. One commenter wrote, "Wow, I'm really sorry you're experiencing this," while another asked, "Why isn't Marvel helping???" Others encouraged Veal to reach out to his agent, to which he responded, "Not yet! Should I give it a go?"

Despite his current struggles, Veal has an impressive list of acting credits, including roles in 'The End of the F***ing World,' 'Tin Star,' and 'Call the Midwife.' However, his recent plea sheds light on the stark contrast between his achievements and his present reality.