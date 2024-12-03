Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of 'The View', opened up about her fertility journey as she shared her experience with IVF treatments on the show's adjacent 'Behind the Table' podcast.

The 35-year-old revealed that after trying to conceive naturally for about 18 months with her husband, Justin Griffin, they turned to IVF after seeing no results.

Currently in her second cycle of treatment, Griffin will miss an upcoming episode of 'The View' for a doctor's appointment.

Griffin spoke candidly about the challenges she's faced, expressing surprise at the difficulty of conceiving at her age. While her first IVF cycle went relatively smoothly -- even as she balanced late-night injections with her CNN election coverage -- the second cycle has proven more challenging, leaving her feeling emotional, tired, and uncomfortable.

The former White House communications director highlighted support from her co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, who have shared their own fertility struggles. Hostin conceived her children through IVF after experiencing five miscarriages.

"Sara Haines has been just beyond supportive and helpful in this process, and Sunny has, too. She's had her own journey with it," she added.

Griffin's revelation comes about a year after an awkward on-air moment when Whoopi Goldberg questioned if she was pregnant.

At the time, she categorically denied being with child, but it caused a bit of a disruption in terms of the show.

"You're glowing," Goldberg told the host after her somewhat awkward question.

Throughout her podcast appearance, Griffin emphasized the importance of early fertility testing and patience during the process during her podcast appearance, sharing her story to give hope to others facing similar challenges.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel," Griffin said, praising medical science while acknowledging the uncertainty of her own journey. Though she doesn't know what time things will "happen" for herself and her husband, she seemed certain she's on the right path.