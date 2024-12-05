Congratulations to Amber Heard who is pregnant with her second child following her public 2016 split from Johnny Depp.

A spokesperson for the 'Aquaman' actress, who is already a mom to 3-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, confirmed the news.

"It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage," they said to 'PEOPLE.' "Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."

In July 2021, Heard wrote on Instagram how she had "decided I wanted to have a child" years before but "wanted to do it on my own terms."

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," she added in the post's caption. "A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

In a 2018 op-ed for 'The Washington Post,' Heard wrote about the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, without mentioning his name. However, many were convinced that she was referring to him, resulting in some outlets calling the Hollywood star a "wife-beater."

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor vehemently denied all the allegations, sued 'The Sun' in the U.K. for defamation, but lost in 2020.

Bruce Robinson, an English director who "introduced him [Depp] to Amber Heard," shared his thoughts on the controversial falling-out between the pair, which ended in a bitter legal battle.

Speaking with 'The Telegraph' in April 2024, Robinson shared how the former couple met on the set of the 2011 comedy-drama 'The Rum Diary,' which Robinson directed.

"I mean, the stuff that was printed about Johnny is just b******t," he said. "I'm sure there was a lot of friction in their relationship, but some of the things that were said about him are just utter nonsense."

Robinson noted that their romance "wasn't made in heaven." He also acknowledged that the film provided an artificial setting for an intense relationship between the two, but it was like a "dust" that didn't last long.

Depp, 61, also sued his ex-wife for defamation. The Fairfax, Virginia, trial was televised, and Depp scored a major legal victory over Heard after the jury awarded him $15 million in damages, which the judge reduced to $10.35 million due to a state law in Virginia. Heard was awarded $2 million in her defamation countersuit.

Robinson added, "It was kind of tragic that it ended up like it did."