Jon Gosselin, the patriarch of the hit TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus Eight, recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight alongside fiancée Stephanie Lebo to offer an inside look on where currently he stands with his six estranged children.

Gosselin acknowledged that Lebo had yet to meet his six estranged children.

"I support the kids integrated to the family. If the others wake up and realize what's going on, the door is always open," he said.

While Gosselin maintains a relationship with his children Collin and Hannah, he does not currently have a relationship with the rest of his children.

Gosselin shares twins Mady and Cara and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin, who he admits he hasn't spoken to since 2018. He is also estranged to all but his son Collin and his daughter Hannah. Lebo, who Gosselin has been dating since 2021, says she got the seal of approval from them both. "Hannah loves me and I love her," Lebo shares. "Colin says that I am the glue. He's very proud." The former reality star says that he will definitely invite his estranged children to the wedding, appreciating the opportunity for them to meet his future wife.

When asked whether or not he and Lebo plan to have children of her own, Gosselin shut the idea down. "We're both fixed, so it's not happening. I'm not getting a reversal. It was annoying enough to get it fixed so I'm not going to go down that road. I'm 47. She's 36. We just want to enjoy life."

Lebo's 14-year-old daughter currently lives with the couple.

In the meantime, ex-wife Kate has spoken out via Instagram when Collin's reported mental health struggles made headlines.

"My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs," she wrote.

She continued, "The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/ outbursts - this one involving his use of a weapon. Fast forward to the present day, and following Jon's removal of Collin from treatment, my son's unpredictable and violent behaviors have sadly continued regularly towards Jon, Hannah and others around him."

Fans had a concerned reaction to the ET interview, questioning why so many of Gosselin's children would refuse contact with their father. "I'm beginning to think pointing cameras at people for twenty years might be a little harmful, psychologically," commented one user via Instagram. "You want your children to WAKE UP??? As a parent sometimes YOUR CHOICES make it hard for them to even get out of bed," criticized another.