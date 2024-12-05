Sophie Rain, a top-earning creator on OnlyFans, is proving you don't have to create explicit content to succeed on the platform.

The 20-year-old made headlines recently for revealing she grossed $43 million during her first year on the subscription-based site.

In an August conversation with YouTuber Kowski, Rain surprised many by sharing that she is both a Christian and a virgin, despite being a prominent figure on OnlyFans.

Sophie Rain says she's a devout Christian who upholds her values, which is why she has remained a virgin despite earning $43 million from OnlyFans the past year, including nearly $5 million from just one person 👀 pic.twitter.com/EQhDmp1YE6 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 4, 2024

She elaborated on this in a recent interview with 'TMZ,' saying her success stems from her hard work, discipline, and unique approach. She noted that her virginity likely sets her apart and attracts attention.

Read more: Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plans for More Kids With Le Vaughn Months After Brutal Assault

"Not a lot of people online claim that they're a virgin," Rain said. "I think that it's really awesome that I still am and that I can show other people that you can still make this much money and be a virgin and don't have to give yourself up to everyone and on OnlyFans and all that stuff."

Rain also addressed misconceptions about OnlyFans creators, emphasizing that the platform isn't solely for explicit material. She shared her hopes of inspiring others to see its potential for various types of content.

"A lot of people have such a bad image of models and people on OnlyFans that I'm hoping to maybe inspire more people to do it and join it to see," she said. "Because I used to live off food stamps. My family, we grew up very poor. I never to this day thought I would ever make this much money."

Rain's rise to financial success has allowed her to give back to her family in significant ways.

"Very soon, hopefully by the end of the year, I'm gonna buy my family a house. Their first-ever house that they will own, and I'm so thankful that I get to be able to do that," she shared.

i do not want girls to think oh if sophie rain is making this i should do it too. this career is not sunshine and rainbows 24/7 and if you don't make it big, it will NOT be worth it. anyone who is doing it i wish you all success, but please don't quit your jobs for this 🥹 — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) December 3, 2024

Despite her success, Rain offered a candid warning to those considering a similar path.

On her X account, she wrote, "i do not want girls to think oh if sophie rain is making this i should do it too. this career is not sunshine and rainbows 24/7 and if you don't make it big, it will NOT be worth it. anyone who is doing it i wish you all success, but please don't quit your jobs for this 🥹."