In a one-of-a-kind case, influencer Sydney Nicole Gifford is suing another influencer for allegedly replicating her "sad beige" aesthetic.

Alyssa Sheil is being sued by Gifford for alleging "replicating" her "neutral, beige, and cream aesthetic" on social media.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by 'PEOPLE,' Gifford is accusing Sheil, who has 138K followers on Instagram, of federal copyright infringement, vicarious copyright infringement, Digital Millennium Copyright Act violation, trade dress infringement, and misappropriation.

For the last five years, Gifford, who boasts of 300K followers on Instagram, has been curating her online "brand identity" and "credibility," per the filing.

She has "grown her business into a multi-thousand dollar operation," her lawsuit claims, as she promotes products through her Amazon Storefront — similar to 21-year-old Sheil.

In December 2022, the pair met in person with the intent to support each other's platforms and businesses. Gifford, 24, blocked Sheil online after they reconnected again in January of the following year, the filing alleges, as that's around the time the alleged replicating began.

Sheil's attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texasto to dismiss Gifford's claims, vehemently denying "every allegation." Gifford says Sheil copied her online content's home decor, fonts, camera angles, and even physical appearance and personal style.

Per court documents, Sheil, who's from Williamson County, Texas, says she "has never infringed on any work of Gifford's, because Sheil's work is independently developed, does not use anything belonging to Gifford, and is not based on anything posted by Gifford."

Gifford described to 'The Verge' in November 2024 how she feels "more calm in neutral spaces."

She added how, "Now my favorite color is beige. It is a sad beige home, and I like it."

Sheil also spoke with the same outlet — just a few days prior before Gifford's interview —about her online aesthetic, calling it "definitely very calming."

"I just want it to all be cohesive and plain," she added.

'PEOPLE' reports Sheil deemed Gifford's lawsuit as "meritless," explaining that it's "the very nature" of the fashion and influencer industries. The amount Gifford is seeking has not been disclosed.