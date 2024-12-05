Haliey Welch, commonly known as Hawk Tuah Girl, is facing some pressing legal trouble. The law firm Burwick Law has publicly stepped in to assist victims who lost millions in the memecoin she launched this week, putting Welch in a legally compromising position.

If you lost money on $HAWK, contact our firm to learn about your legal rights.



Our firm represents thousands of nft and token investors in securities matters.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



This is attorney advertising. — Burwick Law (@BurwickLaw) December 5, 2024

Though she has denied any insider sales from herself or her team, Welch's memecoin HAWK has plunged 90% since its launch on December 4. Outrage spewed across social media, as the token briefly skyrocketed to a peak market cap of $490 million before dumping in only three hours, following a controversial deployment involving allegations of snipers and insider wallets.

"Team hasn't sold one token and not 1 KOL was given 1 free token," Welch negated via social media. "We tried to stop snipers as best we could through high fees in the start of launch on Meteora."

Welch still remains at the center of many intense accusations, including pumping and dumping, the act of artificially inflating the value of the coin before cashing out for profit. Many are calling for her to face time.

Investors suffering from lost profit have also not hesitated to publicly confront Welch, with one user sharing: "Hi @HalieyWelchX. My $35,000 that I purchased of $Hawk is now $2,000 after 10 minutes of buying. I am a huge fan of Hawk Tuah but you took my life savings. I purchased your coin $Hawk that you were so excited about with my life savings and children's college education fund as well. You didn't mention that you were going to buy 97% of the supply and sell it almost immediately to make a large profit. If I would have known that information I would have not purchased your "coin. Please help me or who can I contact for refund? If not I will be forced to use legal action." Their story is just one of many flooding social media.

I’m so fucked and I don’t know what to do.



When the Hawk Tuah girl announced that she’d release a coin, I genuinely thought it would be my shot at making millions.



I convinced my parents to take out a 2nd mortgage on the house, liquidated all my assets, took out a 6 figure loan… https://t.co/SqngdQePsi pic.twitter.com/i74d0Laq2X — Dantes (@doaenel) December 5, 2024

Watching the venture self-implode, many onlookers don't have much sympathy for the financial victims. "If you lost money on a Hawk Tuah Coin... You deserved it," teased one X user. "I have zero sympathy for anyone who loses money on a celebrity crypto coin launch. If you sink ANY money, let alone a large amount, into the Hawk Tuah coin, you gotta be the dumbest motherf——r alive," proclaimed another.

Welch continues to deny any foul play.