Ray J has come under scrutiny after controversial comments from his manager, Wack 100, alleging that T.I. once propositioned him to engage in wife-swapping with Tiny Harris.

The remarks surfaced during a discussion on Clubhouse, where Wack referenced longstanding rumors about the couple's private life.

"We know T.I. and Tiny be in some kind of lifestyle," Wack 100 alleged. "They had charges brought up, I believe they beat those charges, but the rumor mill always circulates." He then turned to Ray J, saying, "Do you remember that conversation? He said, 'I want you to hit my b***h' [...] You remember that, bro? 'Let's party. You hit my girl and I hit yours.' "

Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., firmly denied any involvement in the alleged situation and expressed frustration with Wack for even bringing it up.

"My momma managed Tiny and this is not okay. Wack, this is not appropriate," the 43-year-old responded, according to 'HipHopDX.' "You gotta tone down the disrespect for women, for T.I., for Tiny."

Neither T.I. nor the Xscape singer has commented on the allegations stemming from Wack's statements.

This isn't the first time the couple has faced public scrutiny.

T.I., 44, and Tiny were previously accused of sexual assault in connection to an incident from 2005.

'ENSTARZ' previously reported how the woman involved claimed that Tiny, born Tameka Dianne Cottle-Harris, tampered with her drink at a Los Angeles nightclub, after which she left with T.I. The woman alleged she and two others ended up in a hotel room with the "Bring Em Out" rapper and his wife.

The accuser further claimed that T.I. joined her and Tiny for a naked shower, demanded a massage while watching porn, and sexually assaulted her by using his toe despite her protests. She also alleged that T.I. made disparaging comments, saying, "Are you alright? Looks like you in last place," after she vomited in the bathroom.

T.I. and Tiny dismissed the lawsuit as an extortion attempt, and the case was ultimately thrown out by a judge.