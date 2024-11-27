The "Oh Shoot" TikTok trend has found favor with several celebrities and official corporate product accounts on the video-sharing app as the hilarious meme format continues to gain traction on users' feeds. So far, stars such as Ashley Tisdale, Taylor Lautner, Joe Jonas and companies including Dr Pepper and others have put their own spin on the funny trend.

Have you done the "Oh Shoot" trend on TikTok yet? Because several hundreds of thousands of other TikTok users are also doing it right now, too. But still, there's just something about a celeb's version that takes the meme to another level, don't you think?

The "Oh Shoot" TikTok trend, also called the "Ooops" TikTok trend, emerged earlier this month and quickly gained popularity on the app, as Know Your Meme points out. Based off the original, it usually features the creator making a humorous POV meme or video where they or someone else secretly wishes for something or plots against a rival, only for the phone's camera to accidentally switch to the front-facing view, exposing their identity.

The caption "oops" often accompanies the tongue-in-cheek reveal. As of now, over 290,000 videos using the meme's "Dramatic Sad Violin" soundbite on TikTok had been uploaded, with the trend becoming especially popular among pet owners humorously portraying their animals as scheming for extra treats, toys or other desires.

So how did Tisdale, Lautner, Jonas and other big TikTok pages put their own twist on the "Oh Shoot" trend? See a stable of prominent "Oh Shoot" TikTok videos directly below.

Ashley Tisdale

Taylor Lautner

Joe Jonas

Daniella Monet

Brooke Shields

Da'Vinchi

Dr Pepper

PlayStation

Dylan Marlowe

Dylan Barbour

What was the first "Oh Shoot" TikTok video? It was the user @shawtyprincessbae earlier this month on Nov. 7 who shared a video with the text, "All dog owners need to be feeding their dogs 5 times a day at least!!" It then cuts to the front-facing camera, showing a dog behind the text, as if caught advocating for more meals. The video, captioned with "Oh Shoot," gained over 28 million views and 5 million likes within the span of six days.

The trend quickly grew. On Nov. 9, @zulo.png posted a video with an orange cat and the text, "Let's normalize not owning orange cats. They're so annoying." The camera flips, revealing a black cat as the one "writing" the message. Watch the original meme below.