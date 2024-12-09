Steve Mensch, a Tyler Perry Studios executive, reportedly died in a plane crash after flying an aircraft he was piloting.

The studio confirmed its president and general manager crashed in Citrus County, Florida, on Friday, December 6.

He was 62 years old.

"We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Steve Mensch. Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years and well-beloved in the community of Atlanta," the studio said in a statement, per 'Tampa Bay Times.'

They continued: "It's hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers."

According to the news outlet, the plane crash tragically took place in Homosassa, about 60 miles north of Tampa. Photos obtained by the outlet show the plane laying on the concrete upside-down, the front portion torn to pieces.

Florida's highway patrol reported the single-engine craft, Vans RV-12IS, crashed on West White Dogwood Drive, near the intersection of US-98. At this time, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

As his fellow members mourn his death, it was reported that Mensch was steadfast in advocating for and maintaining Georgia's film tax credit of over $1 billion a year. Subsidies given has rendered Georgia one of the most popular places for film and television production within the U.S.

In a shocking turn of events, the beloved exec passed away the same day the studio released Perry's film, 'The Six Triple Eight,' a war drama focusing on a majority Black and all-female World War II battalion. The film was shot at this very same studio.

Per the Tampa news outlet, Steve Mensch is survived by his wife, Danila, and three children.