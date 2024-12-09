Beyoncé's mom has appeared to give her response to the shocking rape allegations against Jay-Z.

Tina Knowles "liked" an Instagram post from ABC 7 Chicago that announced that the rapper was accused of rape.

Page Six has verified that Knowles did indeed "like" the post and that her official Instagram account follows the page. Knowles has not responded to the allegations of her liking the post, nor has she responded to the allegations against her son-in-law with an official statement.

On Dec. 8, Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV VMA after-party alongside embattled rapper Diddy.

Fox News reported that in the civil lawsuit, the victim, referred to as Jane Doe, alleged that she was drugged and assaulted by Carter and Combs.

The victim alleged that there were other celebrities in the room while she was being assaulted. Before the assault took place, the girl was allegedly dropped off by a friend at the Radio City Music Hall to watch the 2000 MTV Music Awards.

Afterwards, she was allegedly picked up by a limo driver that worked for Combs. Instead of attending the awards, she was allegedly taken to the after-party where the assault took place.

"Combs has been allowed for years to conduct himself in this manner without any consequences. He believes he is above the law. He is not. His close friend Shawn Carter has been with Combs during many such instances. ... Both perpetrators must face justice," the lawsuit said.

Jay-Z has since hit back with his own statement about the allegations and shared how it will impact his family. He vehemently denied the allegations and called out lawyer Tony Buzbee.

"My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," Jay-Z said.

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit," he added.

"You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am" it concludes.

