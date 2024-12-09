Rapper Meek Mill addressed the controversial lawsuit against Jay-Z online.

In his post on Twitter, now X, Mill stated, "The goal is to start false narrative to create a matrix web .... If you can control the story line you can control the matrix ... American media is totally unbelievable! I see 'Jayz' _____ a 13 year old girl 300 times scrolling it's called programming."

His remarks sparked a divide in public opinion, with some agreeing with his perspective on media manipulation and others criticizing him for speaking on the matter.

He also shared a follow-up tweet on Sunday, December 8, writing, "The rap up smear" with an inspector emoji.

The allegations against Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, stem from a civil lawsuit in which a victim, identified as Jane Doe, accused him and Sean "Diddy" Combs of drugging and assaulting her at a 2000 MTV VMAs after-party.

The victim claimed she was deceived by a driver allegedly working for Combs, who told her she fit what the rapper was "looking for." Instead of accessing the awards show, she claims she was taken to an after-party, where she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before the alleged assault.

Carter has denied these allegations, calling them "heinous in nature" and urging the accuser to file criminal charges if they are legitimate in a statement shared on Sunday, December 9.

"What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle," the 55-year-old said. "No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a very public fashion," Carter said through his Roc Nation statement in reference to attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the woman.

The "Run This Town" rapper then added that his only heartbreak goes to his family, "My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where friends will surely see the press and ask the nature of these claims and explain the cruelty and greed of people."

Carter also extended his sympathies to the "true victims" who have experienced being exploited for their life stories. He also imparted that Buzbee had made a "terrible error in judgement" by generalizing celebrities. "I look forward to showing you just how different I am," he furthered.

Meek Mill's comments drew mixed reactions online.

Some users, like @mayortae, supported him, saying, "He's right, programming is very real. Y'all just too programmed to realize it 💯." Others criticized his approach, with @kinfolk_kiashine writing, "Meek for the love of GOD. be quiet!" and @charneyj_ adding, "Meek you have to learn to stop speaking on everything!" Meanwhile, @mosth8ted_lonnn pointed out, "People will dismiss the message because of they messenger 😂 do better ‼️."

Supporters of Mill, however, echoed his sentiment about the media's role in shaping narratives. "Exactly!" wrote @jacobyork, while @thereal_nova9 commented, "When you understand how powerful numerology and programming is then you'll understand. The number 13 is so powerful."