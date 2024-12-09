Mama June Shannon opened up about the first anniversary of her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's death, which fell on December 9.

Cardwell passed away at age 29 in 2023, following a ten-month battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

Speaking to 'PEOPLE,' June, 45, described the anniversary as "surreal," noting that Anna died on her youngest daughter's birthday.

"It feels surreal, if that makes sense," June said. "This weekend would've been her declining weekend because she passed away on Sunday. She passed away on her daughter's birthday, her youngest daughter's birthday."

The reality star is survived by her husband Eldridge Toney, daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee, mother June, and sisters Alana, Lauryn, and Jessica.

Reflecting on Anna's personality, June remembered her daughter's love for the spotlight and reality TV, sharing that Anna had even wanted her funeral streamed — a request the family ultimately decided against.

"Anna loved, loved being in the spotlight. She did not give a f**k what it was, being on TikTok or anything else, she loved being in the spotlight," June added. "She loved being on reality TV because if it was up to her, we would've streamed her funeral. And that's what she wanted and we [were] like, 'No, no.' That was the only wish we did not give her when she passed away."

June also spoke candidly about her grief, describing days when she can "put on that face" when she struggles to function, having gone through periods of not maintaining her usual self-care routines.

The family maintains Anna's memory in various ways, including continuing to chat with each other through a group chat titled "Jumping on Hoes' Necks." There, they continue to text her old number. While their upcoming WeTV series 'Mama June: Family Crisis' (returning spring 2025) won't show their commemoration plans, Eldridge has suggested a balloon release for the anniversary.

June emphasized the family's desire for Anna's memory to live on as well.

"We just want people to remember Anna and stuff like that," she said. "Whether it's this year or next year or three years from now, we want her to be remembered, always."