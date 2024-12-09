Tracy T had choice words for his ex-bae, Kash Doll, who posted what she thought would be an adorable and emotional post about a potential new love interest.

"Single" and "DGAF" Kash Doll was vocal this past summer after announcing her breakup from her former lover. However, it seems she's celebrating another romance and her ex Tracy T is not impressed.

Fans across social media broke their ankles running to the comments when 'The Neighborhood Talk' captured what appeared to be a shady clapback by Tracy T, prompting fans to call out the catty behavior.

The "Single & Happy" rap star took to her social media to post several bouquets of pink roses, adding a track by songstress Jhene Aiko, "While We're Young" (2017) to complement her post.

"Thank you booo [smiley face emoji]," Kash Doll, 32, wrote in the video clip. The media outlet captured Tracy T, who is the father of her two children, petty response to the heartfelt post, simply asking on his Instagram Story: "Why she post them cheap a*s flowers??"

Fans believed firmly that Tracy T was exuding jealousy, as many called out his lack of effort while he was still with Kash Doll — real name Arkeisha Antoinette Knight. "Nah but why baby daddies be the biggest haters though?" one fan asked in the comments.

Read more: Dave Franco Trends Due to His Striking Similarity to Suspect Luigi Mangione in UnitedHealthCare CEO Shooting

"You never know how much a man hate on you till yall end things!!!!!!" a second penned. "You literally had a chance to do our girl RIGHT!" a third poked, along with a string of laughing emojis. "Men be funny AF... lmao why you on her page," a fourth joked. "They be so mad but ain't buying s**t," another added.

It was January 2022 when Doll went on record saying, "I think I found the love of my life." That love was her son, Kashton Prophet Richardson, who the musician says has stolen her heart.

Two years later in July, she announced she broke up with fellow artist and ex Tracy T just one month after the two parted ways. "I'm single,"she wrote in an Instagram post at that time.

Read more: Brandi Glanville Shares Shocking Photo Of Facial Disfigurement

"IDGAF ABOUT Y'ALL SAYING I HAVE TWO KIDS BY HIM NOW. I'M JUST A BABY MAMA," she wrote. "BLAH, BLAH, BLAH... I'M NOT DEALING WITH JUST ANYTHING TO KEEP MY FAMILY TOGETHER."

The Detroit, Michigan, native and Tracy T began dating back in March 2021.

The two announced Kash Doll's pregnancy with their first child on Instagram in September 2021 before their second child was announced on Instagram in March 2024.

The estranged duo share two children together: Kashton, 2, and Klarity Doll, born in June.