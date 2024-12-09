Jeremy "JR" Robinson, known for his previous relationship with Tamar Braxton, was recently spotted out with one of Future's child's mothers, Eliza Reign, during a night out in Miami, Florida.

The pair's appearance has fueled speculation about a potential romance, as they were photographed together in what some believe was a coordinated moment for attention.

Reign, dressed in a velvet green dress, was seen walking alongside Robinson, 49, who sported a sharp purple suit. Their public outing led many to question whether the two called the paparazzi themselves.

One commenter joked, "They hired those paparazzi for this moment because who tf is pressed to stalk them?" Others echoed similar sentiments, with remarks like, "It's giving he called the paparazzi beforehand... 🤦🏾‍♀️."

Robinson, a prominent attorney, gained public attention during his relationship with Braxton, which some say gave him additional recognition. Critics of the outing were quick to mention this connection, with one stating, "Tamar really gave this man this platform to make a fool out of her 😭."

Meanwhile, opinions on Reign's involvement varied. Some users described the 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' reality star as "desperate," while others supported her, saying, "Good for her lol she not winning." Another wrote, "She trying to secure the bag since Future ain't claiming that little girl."

While some fans dismissed the outing as a setup, others noted how both individuals appeared to be enjoying themselves. A few even questioned Robinson's motives, calling him a "clout chaser."

Tamar Braxton, 47, and Robinson, who founded his own law firm, the JR Law Group, met on Peacock's reality dating show 'Queen's Court' before getting engaged on the season finale back in March 2023. Per 'Hollywood Life,' the musician has five children with four different women.

In September 2024, the "Love and War" singer blasted Robinson for an alleged affair he had with a woman named Jailyn H.

During an Instagram Live video, captured by 'The Jasmine Brand,' Jailyn alleged that she never met Robinson. She revealed he's been sending her direct messages via social media. Although Braxton has apologized for her online accusations, the woman maintains that she does not accept the singer's apology.

Braxton — the youngest sister of the Braxton family — claimed Robinson cheated on her before Jailyn was named as his mistress. Jailyn took to 'The Jasmine Brand's' Instagram post comment section calling Braxton's claims "wrong"and "absolutely insane."